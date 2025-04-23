© 2025 KSUT Public Radio
The KSUT offices and studios are located in the Eddie Box Jr. Tribal Media Center in Ignacio, Colorado
How federal funding for public media works—and why it’s essential
Recently, the need for and value of public media have become topics of conversation, nationally and locally. KSUT Public Radio assembled this guide to answer your questions about how public media funding works and why it’s an essential part of our existence.
Rocky Mountain Community Radio
Reporting from public radio newsrooms in Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming.

Rocky Mountain Community Radio's Weekly News Roundup: Episode #100

Rocky Mountain Community Radio | By Maeve Conran
Published April 23, 2025 at 2:48 PM MDT
The Sawatch Range, including fourteener Mt. Massive, looms in the background as a cowboy tows a skier down Harrison Avenue during Leadville Skijoring in March of 2025.
Caroline Llanes/Rocky Mountain Community Radio
The Sawatch Range, including fourteener Mt. Massive, looms in the background as a cowboy tows a skier down Harrison Avenue during Leadville Skijoring in March of 2025.

On episode 100 of the Rocky Mountain Community Radio Regional Roundup, we hear voices from the April 19 Hands Off! protests in Denver and Salt Lake City.

We learn about hazard mitigation planning in communities across the Rocky Mountain West — and how a now-canceled federal program has helped with those efforts.

Then, a bill regulating social media in Colorado faces a potential veto from Gov. Jared Polis.

We also hear about partnerships with landowners in Colorado to conserve open space, and in Wyoming to help mitigate chronic wasting disease in elk.

Hear the RMCR Regional Roundup Wednesday mornings at 8:30 on KSUT.
Tags
News RMCR Weekly News RoundupColorado NewsRegional NewsFeatured StoriesRocky Mountain Community Radio
Maeve Conran
