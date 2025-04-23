Rocky Mountain Community Radio's Weekly News Roundup: Episode #100

On episode 100 of the Rocky Mountain Community Radio Regional Roundup, we hear voices from the April 19 Hands Off! protests in Denver and Salt Lake City.

We learn about hazard mitigation planning in communities across the Rocky Mountain West — and how a now-canceled federal program has helped with those efforts.

Then, a bill regulating social media in Colorado faces a potential veto from Gov. Jared Polis.

We also hear about partnerships with landowners in Colorado to conserve open space, and in Wyoming to help mitigate chronic wasting disease in elk.

Hear the RMCR Regional Roundup Wednesday mornings at 8:30 on KSUT.