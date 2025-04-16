© 2025 KSUT Public Radio
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
The KSUT offices and studios are located in the Eddie Box Jr. Tribal Media Center in Ignacio, Colorado
How federal funding for public media works—and why it’s essential
Recently, the need for and value of public media have become topics of conversation, nationally and locally. KSUT Public Radio assembled this guide to answer your questions about how public media funding works and why it’s an essential part of our existence.
Rocky Mountain Community Radio
Reporting from public radio newsrooms in Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming.

Rocky Mountain Community Radio's Weekly News Roundup: Episode #99

Rocky Mountain Community Radio | By Maeve Conran
Published April 16, 2025 at 5:43 PM MDT
Kat Carrillo, from Angel Fire, NM, as K.A.T. in the Hat during the ski ballet competition at Monarch Mountain, Colorado.
Stefanie Sere/Rocky Mountain Community Radio
Kat Carrillo, from Angel Fire, NM, as K.A.T. in the Hat during the ski ballet competition at Monarch Mountain, Colorado.

Hear these stories on episode #99 of the Rocky Mountain Community Radio Regional Roundup:

  • A feature on a ski ballet event that happened recently at Monarch Mountain.
  • An interview with a former railway conductor who has an innovative idea for easing traffic congestion on I-70.
  • Dr. Michael Minch, who recently retired from Utah Valley University, where he served as the director of Peace and Justice Studies, discusses overcoming political division.
  • And a feature on a Native American restaurant in Denver.

Hear the RMCR Regional Roundup Wednesday mornings at 8:30 on KSUT.
Maeve Conran
