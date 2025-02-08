Colorado is on track to raise the minimum age to buy firearm ammunition to 21

Colorado is poised to raise the minimum age to buy firearm ammunition to 21 and require that retailers keep bullets in an enclosed display or behind a counter where customers could not access them without assistance.

The changes would be made through House Bill 25-1133 , which was introduced last week by Democrats in the Colorado legislature.

The measure is promoted as a way to align the rules for ammunition sales in Colorado with the state’s new law prohibiting anyone younger than 21 from purchasing a gun. Right now, someone can purchase rifle and shotgun ammunition at 18 and handgun ammunition at 21.

“We know the impacts of gun violence,” said House Majority Leader Monica Duran, a Wheat Ridge Democrat and one of the lead sponsors of the bill, “so it's just trying to make sure we continue building upon what we've done already.”

Stores that violate the change proposed by HB 1133 would be subject to a civil infraction. Subsequent offenses would be considered a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by jail time.

HB 1133 would also require retailers to verify someone’s age upon delivery when sending ammunition through the mail, such as by checking identification when dropping off a package. If the measure passes, it would go into effect as soon as it’s signed into law.

The legislation is among a number of bills being pursued by Democrats in the legislature this year that would tighten gun regulations. One proposal, Senate Bill 25-003, would ban the manufacture and sale of certain semiautomatic rifles, shotguns and handguns that can accept detachable ammunition magazines.

Republicans and gun rights groups are opposed to all of the measures, except one that would make the penalties for stealing a firearm uniform, regardless of value. Right now, someone convicted of stealing a lower-value gun faces less punishment.

That measure, House Bill 25-1062 , has bipartisan support.

Democrats control the Colorado Senate and House, as well as the governor’s office, meaning that the GOP is mostly powerless to stop legislation.

If HB 1133 passes and is signed into law as expected, it’s likely to face a legal challenge, similar to the one launched against Colorado’s law increasing the age to purchase guns to 21. That lawsuit is still pending in federal court.

Additionally, the 5th Circuit Court of U.S. Appeals last week struck down a federal ban on handgun sales to anyone younger than 21. That decision is almost certainly headed to the U.S. Supreme Court for further review.

Duran brushed off concerns about HB 1133 facing a court challenge.

“That's always a possibility,” she said, “but not something that is my deciding factor when I'm going to run a piece of gun legislation.”

HB 1133 is scheduled to get its first hearing at the Capitol on Feb. 13 before the House Business Affairs & Labor Committee. The other lead sponsors of the measure are Rep. Lindsay Gilchrist , D-Denver, and Sen. Kyle Mullica, D-Thornton.

