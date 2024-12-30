Here are some of the new Colorado laws going into effect on January 1

Here are some of the key changes to Colorado state law that go into effect at midnight on January 1:

Hands-Free Driving Law

Starting January 1, 2025, drivers in Colorado will no longer be allowed to hold their phones while driving. Although you cannot use a handheld device for making calls or texting behind the wheel, hands-free devices like car speakers, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, or a dashboard phone mount will still be allowed.

The first offense will result in a $75 fine and two points deducted from the driver's license. Fines increase with any future offenses ranging from $75 for a first violation to $250 for a third offense. Police can issue tickets for this violation as a secondary offense, meaning drivers must first commit another traffic violation, such as speeding or running a red light, to be cited for holding their phone.

Exceptions will be made for first responders and emergencies.

Cage-Free Egg Sales

By January 1, 2025, all eggs sold in Colorado must come from cage-free systems. Businesses with more than 3,000 egg-laying hens must certify their facilities as cage-free. Passed in 2020, this law also sets standards for space requirements per hen and prohibits the sale of eggs from hens confined in non-cage-free environments. Businesses selling fewer than a set number of eggs per week are exempt.

Violators may face civil penalties of up to $1,000 per violation.

Child Safety Seat Changes

Effective January 1, children must use a booster seat until they are 9 years old (up from 8). The new law also mandates that children be at least 4 years old and weigh at least 40 pounds before sitting in a booster seat. Children who are at least 2 years old or weigh 40 pounds must use a rear- or forward-facing restraint system. Additionally, children under 18 (up from 16) must be secured in a safety belt or child restraint system.

Concealed Carry Gun Permits and Storage Requirements

Beginning January 1, 2025, anyone applying for a concealed carry permit in Colorado must complete training. Additionally, a new law requires firearms (handguns and long guns) stored in unoccupied vehicles to be locked in a hard-sided container out of plain view. There are exceptions for those with disabilities, antique firearms, farm or ranch vehicles, and certain hunting activities.

Violations will result in a civil infraction, punishable by a fine of up to $100.

Corporate Transparency Act

New businesses in Colorado, including those established after January 1, 2025, must submit an initial report to the U.S. Treasury Department's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) within 30 days of formation. The law also requires businesses to update or correct previously submitted information within 30 days.

Minimum Wage Increases

The Colorado minimum wage will increase by 39 cents to $14.81 per hour in 2025. The minimum wage for tipped workers will rise to $11.79 per hour, up from $11.40.

Colorado's minimum wage is adjusted annually based on inflation. The state has one of the highest minimum wages in the country. In 2007, voters approved an amendment to raise the minimum wage and tie future increases to the Consumer Price Index.

As states continue to raise their minimum wage rates, significant variation is emerging across the country. In 2025, minimum wages are expected to range from $7.25 per hour to $16.66 per hour. The federal minimum wage hasn’t increased since 2010. It’s still $7.25 per hour.

Other New Legislation

Several other bills will also take effect in Colorado on January 1, 2025:

HB24-1095 : Expands protections for minor workers.

: Expands protections for minor workers. HB24-1122 : Establishes protection orders for crime victims.

: Establishes protection orders for crime victims. HB24-1244 : Sets guidelines for the release of minor autopsy reports.

: Sets guidelines for the release of minor autopsy reports. SB24-026: Renew the public engagement requirement for the members of the Parks and Wildlife Commission in the Department of Natural Resources.



Copyright 2024 Rocky Mountain Community Radio

This story was shared via Rocky Mountain Community Radio, a network of public media stations in Colorado, Wyoming, Utah, and New Mexico, including KSUT.