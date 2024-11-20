White House urges Colorado River states to pick up the pace of negotiations

Federal water officials released a set of possible plans for managing the shrinking Colorado River in the future. They urged state negotiators to agree on a single plan, since the states are deeply divided about how to share the pain of cutbacks during dry times.

“We can either remain stuck at an impasse, or secure a future for future generations that promises the stability and sustainability of one of our greatest natural resources,” said Ali Zaidi, White House climate advisor.

The current rules for sharing Colorado River water expire in 2026, and the seven states that use it are on the hook to come up with a replacement before then. They’re split into two camps, and each submitted a separate proposal to the federal government in March. State negotiators say they want a collaborative solution, but they don’t appear any closer to agreement than they did in March and have publicly dug in their heels about their ideological differences .

In a call with reporters on Wednesday, multiple federal officials encouraged states to pick up the pace in those negotiations.

“To get to the other side here,” Zaidi said, “there’s going to be a requirement, an imperative on all of us, to find the common ground to move the process forward with urgency.”

Although federal agencies operate the dams and reservoirs that hold Colorado River water, they have historically implemented management plans drawn up by states.

But today, in an apparent attempt to nudge the states towards agreement, the Interior Department released four “alternatives” – each a different proposal for managing the river – and none of them are exactly in line with either of the competing state proposals.

“Now really is the time for the basin states and tribes to redouble their work toward a consensus alternative,” said Laura Daniel Davis, the acting deputy secretary of the interior. “The alternatives we’re announcing today show that path and I urge them to do so.”

The alternatives released by Interior are relatively light on details, but seem to include input from some of the 30 native tribes which use the river , and environmental groups which campaigned for more protections for wildlife and their habitats.

Kyle Roerink, director of the nonprofit Great Basin Water Network, said the alternatives don’t give any serious clues about a final plan for managing the river, but rather attempt to push forward the conversation among the states.

“It's hard to make a broad and sweeping statement about it,” he said. “We're waiting for the big picture. We've been thirsting for it for well over a year, but we're dealing with a recipe that only lists a few of the ingredients and we can only make assumptions.”

By releasing alternatives, the Biden administration may be attempting to influence negotiations ahead of its departure from the White House. It’s unclear exactly how Donald Trump’s upcoming return to the presidency could shape talks about the Colorado River, but state leaders said they don’t expect the change to disrupt their process.

This story is part of ongoing coverage of the Colorado River, produced by KUNC in Colorado and supported by the Walton Family Foundation. KUNC is solely responsible for its editorial coverage.

