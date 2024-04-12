© 2024 KSUT Public Radio
Listen to the Rocky Mountain Community Radio News Roundup: Episode #46

Rocky Mountain Community Radio | By Maeve Conran
Published April 12, 2024 at 1:18 AM MDT

The roundup is produced by Rocky Mountain Community Radio, a coalition of public radio stations in Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming. It's hosted by coalition Editor Maeve Conran.

This episode features:

  • A look at an experimental forest in Fraser, Colorado. (From KFFR in Winter Park)
  • An interview with two Utah women fighting for equal rights for same-sex families. (From KRCL in Salt Lake City)
  • A poem from Colorado's new poet laureate. (From Boulder's KGNU)
  • A feature about the Friendship Ball, a prom that promotes inclusivity. (From Aspen Public Radio)
