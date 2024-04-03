© 2024 KSUT Public Radio
Listen to the Rocky Mountain Community Radio News Roundup: Episode #45

Rocky Mountain Community Radio | By Maeve Conran
Published April 3, 2024 at 9:24 PM MDT

The roundup is produced by Rocky Mountain Community Radio, a coalition of public radio stations in Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming. KSUT is a member of RMCR. This show features:

  • An interview about women's history (and the challenges in researching women's history) in western Colorado. (Produced by KBUT in Crested Butte.)
  • A new program at Fort Lewis College in Durango aims to increase diversity in nursing. (Produced by KSUT Tribal Radio.)
  • A conversation about supporting artists with disabilities in Utah. (Produced by KRCL in Salk Lake City)
  • A feature about a new anthology of poems about heartbreak, featuring poets from Utah, Colorado, Wyoming, and other parts of the Rocky Mountain West. (From KOTO Radio in Telluride)
Tags
News Colorado NewsRegional NewsRocky Mountain Community Radio
