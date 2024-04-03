Listen to the Rocky Mountain Community Radio News Roundup: Episode #45

The roundup is produced by Rocky Mountain Community Radio, a coalition of public radio stations in Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming. KSUT is a member of RMCR. This show features:



An interview about women's history (and the challenges in researching women's history) in western Colorado. (Produced by KBUT in Crested Butte.)

A new program at Fort Lewis College in Durango aims to increase diversity in nursing. (Produced by KSUT Tribal Radio.)

A conversation about supporting artists with disabilities in Utah. (Produced by KRCL in Salk Lake City)

A feature about a new anthology of poems about heartbreak, featuring poets from Utah, Colorado, Wyoming, and other parts of the Rocky Mountain West. (From KOTO Radio in Telluride)