Listen to the Rocky Mountain Community Radio News Roundup: Episode #43

Rocky Mountain Community Radio | By Maeve Conran
Published March 22, 2024 at 2:11 PM MDT

The roundup is produced by Rocky Mountain Community Radio, a coalition of public radio stations in Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming. KSUT is a member of RMCR.

This show features:

  • A story on how more than 3,000 homes on the Navajo Nation got new addresses recently. The goal was to make voter registration easier, but there are many other benefits.
  • An interview with a teen mental health advocate from Chaffee County.
  • And a conversation with a reporter from the Daily Yonder on the Brain Gain, where people move back to rural places like Cortez and Mancos, Colorado.
