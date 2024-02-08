Listen to the Rocky Mountain Community Radio News Roundup: Episode #37
The roundup is produced by Rocky Mountain Community Radio, a coalition of public radio stations in Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming. KSUT is a member of RMCR.
Episode #37 features:
- A conversation with Dr. Ethan Greene, the Director of the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, about trends in avalanches and what weather events lead to increased danger.
- An interview with a Moab resident who was a participant in the controversial 1971 Stanford Prison Experiment (from KZMU Radio in Moab).
- A presentation on wolves in Yellowstone. (from Aspen Public Radio)