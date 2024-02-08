© 2024 KSUT Public Radio
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Listen to the Rocky Mountain Community Radio News Roundup: Episode #37

Rocky Mountain Community Radio | By Maeve Conran
Published February 8, 2024 at 11:46 AM MST

The roundup is produced by Rocky Mountain Community Radio, a coalition of public radio stations in Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming. KSUT is a member of RMCR.

Episode #37 features:

  • A conversation with Dr. Ethan Greene, the Director of the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, about trends in avalanches and what weather events lead to increased danger.
  • An interview with a Moab resident who was a participant in the controversial 1971 Stanford Prison Experiment (from KZMU Radio in Moab).
  • A presentation on wolves in Yellowstone. (from Aspen Public Radio)
Tags
News Colorado NewsRegional NewsRocky Mountain Community Radio
Maeve Conran
Related Stories