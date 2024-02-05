Strike averted on Monday in Las Vegas as culinary union makes progress in negotiations

With the Super Bowl less than a week away and President Joe Biden visiting Las Vegas, the Culinary Union announced it made more progress in its negotiations and averted a strike on Monday.

A new five-year contract was reached with the Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino, which covers nearly 200 hospitality workers. It was hailed as "the best contract ever" by a Culinary Union spokesperson.

The union's contract expired last summer. Since then, new contracts were negotiated with several casinos, including the "Big Three": Caesars, Wynn, and MGM. On Thursday, deals were made with Circa, The D, and Golden Gate Vegas, covering more than 780 hospitality workers.

In a statement, the Culinary Union said it expects a resolution on a new contract with Virgin Hotel Las Vegas in the coming weeks and will give the property more time to make a deal.

"These were tough negotiations, and it took over two years of preparation, 10 months of negotiations, lots of hard work, committee meetings, sleepless nights, and worker-led organizing," Culinary Union Secretary-Treasurer Ted Pappageorge said in a statement Monday. "No victory in our union’s history is ever guaranteed, and thousands of workers who participated in rallies, protests, civil disobedience, picketing, surveys, picket sign making, strike voting, and delegations inside the properties sacrificed to win a better future for themselves and our families."

Over the weekend, union members had been making picket signs with the names of each employer that has not signed a new contract and planned a 36-hour "continuous picketing" event at all of those properties, starting Friday morning.

The Culinary Union said that wherever there is a picket line, they will be urging customers not to cross the line.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Wyoming Public Media, Nevada Public Radio, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNR in Nevada, KUNC in Colorado, and KANW in New Mexico, with support from affiliate stations across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

