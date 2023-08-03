Colorado’s 147th birthday kicked off with a celebration of immigrants

There were concerts, historic tours and free museum admission across Denver to commemorate Colorado's 147th birthday Tuesday, but one event was a bit more personal for the few dozen people in attendance. Gov. Jared Polis presided over a special naturalization ceremony Tuesday morning for 3 5 new American citizens in the historic, marble-clad west foyer of the State Capitol.

“Here I am, the great - grandchild of immigrants, before you as the governor of the state of Colorado,” Polis said. “We believe strongly in the concept that we are made stronger through our diversity and through our differences. You contribute to making Colorado stronger. You contribute to making America stronger.”

Immigrants from 20 countries became citizens at the event. One of them, Fabian Guerrero, raised his family here and has been working towards citizenship since he first came to the U .S . from Ecuador 1 0 years ago.

“I’ve worked hard since I got here,” Guerrero said. “I feel happy, secure. Also, for my kids. When I want to leave the country, I can come back. It almost brings me to tears.”

Lucas Brady Woods / KUNC Gov. Jared Polis, pictured here at the podium, presided over the naturalization ceremony at the State Capitol on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. Immigrants from twenty countries officially became US citizens at the event.

The path to citizenship has been long for many in the crowd at the naturalization ceremony. Vietnamese immigrant Vy Bui has been waiting for this day for 1 4 years. She brought along her 7 -year-old daughter, who was born here and has full American citizenship.

“It's important for me to become an American citizen today because it's a reminder for myself that the American Dream is worth it, all the sacrifice is worth it, in the end,” Bui said.

Others, though, weren't lucky enough to have their loved ones with them. Abdullah Adam had to leave his family behind in Sudan, in the midst of a brutal civil war.

“I already applied for them to come here,” Adam said. “The situation is difficult, but I hope my family will come see us soon.”

Lucas Brady Woods / KUNC Vietnamese immigrant Vy Bui (center) waits for her name to be called at the naturalization ceremony on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. Her seven-year-old daughter, who was born in the US and is an American citizen, came with her to the event.

Other Colorado Day events included tours of the governor’s mansion and free admission to all History Colorado museums. History Colorado also hosted an all-day birthday party at its flagship location in downtown Denver.

The Colorado Center for Women’s History also hosted a birthday party that included a pie-eating contest and vintage lawn games.

There were also free musical performances throughout the day at the State Capitol , and the State Patrol offered visits with its Capitol Inspection Dog, Oly, a 2 -year-old German shorthaired pointer.

