Abraham Connection in Delta offers relief from the heat

Weather forecasts show dangerously high temperatures. Cheryl Oeltjenbruns of the Abraham Connection in Delta talks about their shelter’s first community cooling station.

To help combat the heat, the Abraham Connection will be open from 3 PM to 7 PM for a cooling station whenever the temperature is 101 degrees and above.

They're located at 480 Silver Street in Delta. Call 970-433-6266 if you’d like to volunteer or need more information.

