NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
The Navajo Nation comes out against the Interior Department's buffer zone around Chaco Canyon

Four Corners Public Radio | By Clark Adomaitis
Published June 9, 2023 at 12:27 PM MDT
The sign at the east entrance to Chaco Canyon, aka Chaco Culture National Historical Park.
John Fowler
/
Via Wikimedia Commons (CC 2.0 license)
The sign at the east entrance to Chaco Canyon, aka Chaco Culture National Historical Park. Photo dated 5 February 2010.

The area surrounding Chaco Culture National Historical Park is sacred ground for many Native American tribes. Ancestral Puebloan peoples built sacred sites throughout the Chaco region. But today, the landscape is a patchwork of public, private, and tribal lands.

According to the Navajo Nation, about 5,000 Navajo people own 160-acre allotments. Generations of Navajo people have passed down some of these parcels.

The order filed last week by U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland does not affect tribal lands, only federal lands.

Navajo allottees can still legally lease their lands for oil and gas development. However, with federal lands off the table, the oil and gas industry is unlikely to invest in the infrastructure needed for a local energy economy.

President Buu Nygren says the moratorium makes it nearly impossible for Navajo allottees near Chaco to lease their lands.

For them to force upon us a 10-mile freeze of our lands, to me, that's quite unfair and disheartening,” said Nygren.

President Nygren says his team is currently looking into the financial fallout of the moratorium.

“These allottees are the closest thing we have to land ownership in Indian Country. And to do it to them in this manner, which is unjust and unfair to them, is just unbelievable. In this case, you've got over 5,000 allottees that are directly affected financially,” said Nygren.

News Local and Regional NewsVoices from the Edge of the Colorado PlateauNative and Indigenous News
Clark Adomaitis
Clark Adomaitis is a Durango transplant from New York City. He is a recent graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY, where he focused on reporting and producing for radio and podcasts. He reported sound-rich stories on the state of recycling and compost in NYC.
