© 2022 KSUT Public Radio
KSUT-web-headerv2880R1.png
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

What you need to know about Japanese beetles on the Western Slope

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Laura Palmisano
Published November 6, 2022 at 9:29 PM MST
Melissa Schreiner
/

Over the summer, the invasive Japanese Beetle was detected in Grand Junction. The adult beetle feeds on more than 300 species of plants including those that are a major part of Western Slope's agricultural economy such as sweet corn, peaches, and grapes. The invasive insect already plagues some communities on the Front Range. We interview Rich Guggenheim, manager at the Plant Health Certification Program for the Colorado Department of Agriculture.

Copyright 2022 KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio. To see more, visit KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio.

Tags
News Colorado News
Laura Palmisano
Related Stories