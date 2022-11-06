What you need to know about Japanese beetles on the Western Slope

Over the summer, the invasive Japanese Beetle was detected in Grand Junction. The adult beetle feeds on more than 300 species of plants including those that are a major part of Western Slope's agricultural economy such as sweet corn, peaches, and grapes. The invasive insect already plagues some communities on the Front Range. We interview Rich Guggenheim, manager at the Plant Health Certification Program for the Colorado Department of Agriculture.

