La Plata County gets ready to close the Purple Cliffs homeless encampment

Four Corners Public Radio | By Kate Redmond
Published September 22, 2022 at 9:48 PM MDT
20220721_201747.jpg
Kate Redmond
/
KSUT
Purple Cliffs south of Durango is being dismantled on October 1.

Critics of the county and the city of Durango are left wondering where residents will go at the beginning of October, when they can no longer camp on La Posta Road behind Home Depot.

Purple Cliffs has been adequate for three years, when unhoused people were evacuated there during the 416 Fire in 2018. It’s known as a “primitive camp,” because there are no rules and people can come and go.

The county’s solution, which hasn't yet been formalized, is a “managed camp”. But while the plans are still nebulous, winter is coming.

Kate Redmond
Kate Redmond was born and raised on a ranch in Routt County. After receiving a degree at Massachusetts College of Art in Boston in Media and Performing Arts, she became a member of the International Alliance of Theatrical and Stage Employees, Local 13 in Minneapolis.
