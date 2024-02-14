© 2024 KSUT Public Radio
Four Corners-based musician Kino Benally, on his newest album, 'Nihimá Nahasdza​́​a​́​n'

Rocky Mountain Community Radio | By LP McKay
Published February 14, 2024 at 11:42 AM MST

Kino Benally is a Diné musician who brought together electronic music elements, traditional drumming, and singing, as well as sounds of the Southwest to his newest album, Nihimá Nahasdzáán, or Our Mother, Mother Earth.

This story explores sounds from Benally's album. He also recalls its development, including the influence of Navajo language classes at Diné College. Benally's sisters are also featured on the album, which feeds themes of connection and kinship.

Nihimá Nahasdzáán is on Bandcamp.

