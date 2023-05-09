Members of the band Sum 41 say they are breaking up after 27 years together

Sum 41, the pop-punk band behind songs such as "Fat Lip" and "In Too Deep," announced Monday it is splitting up after 27 years together.

Before disbanding, the group said it will finish its current U.S. tour dates and release the album Heaven :x: Hell, which will prompt a separate international tour.

"Being in Sum 41 since 1996 brought us some of the best moments of our lives," the group said on Twitter. "We are forever grateful to our fans both old and new, who have supported us in every way. It is hard to articulate the love and respect we have for all of you and we wanted you to hear this from us first."

The Canadian band consists of lead vocalist Deryck Whibley, guitarist Dave Brownsound, guitarist Tom Thacker, bassist Cone McCaslin and drummer Frank Zummo.

"Fat Lip," from the group's debut album, All Killer No Filler, spent 12 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2001, and peaked at No. 66.

