KSUT welcomes singer-songwriter Chris Pierce for a live session, Wednesday, October 12, at 2:30 PM

Internationally acclaimed singer-songwriter Chris Pierce will join host Chris Aaland for a live KSUT session Wednesday afternoon (10/12) at 2:30. He'll also perform at the Community Concert Hall at Fort Lewis College that evening as part of their "Artist You Should Know" series.

Pierce performed an outstanding and memorable set at the Four Corners Folk Festival in September as half of the duo War & Pierce; and was part of the Black Opry review at this summer’s Newport Folk Festival. He recently released "45 Jukebox" from his forthcoming album – a follow up to his critically acclaimed recording “American Silence” from 2021. He was also recently part of the Playing For Change recording of "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For" in honor of the International Day of the Disappeared. This video features over 40 extraordinary musicians from 13 countries who played several instruments and combined their magnificent voices, with Pierce a stand out among them.

Mathieu Bittons / Chris Pierce returns to the Four Corners for a live KSUT session, followed by an intimate performance at the Community concert Hall at Fort Lewis College.

