The All Songs Considered Holiday Cruise 2018

This year, All Songs Considered hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton decide to get away from it all with a holiday cruise to Bermuda. Along the way they meet a few special guests aboard the ship, including John Legend, Aloe Blacc, Steve Martin and the Steep Canyon Rangers, William Shatner, Lucius, Micky Dolenz of The Monkees and Rodney Crowell, who all try to share their own good cheer for the holidays. But nature inevitably runs its course and the gang finds itself stuck in the swirling vortex of the mystical Bermuda Triangle, desperate for some sort of passage back home. It all unfolds like a bad high school play in this regular, seasonal spoof from NPR Music.

Credits:

Story by Robin Hilton and Bob Boilen

Foley and sound design by Robin Hilton

Mixed and mastered by Bob Boilen

Special thanks to: Aloe Blacc, John Legend, Lauren Onkey, Lucius, Micky Dolenz, Rodney Crowell, Stephen Thompson, Steve Martin and the Steep Canyon Rangers, William Shatner, and the entire NPR Music team.

Previous Holiday Specials From All Songs Considered:

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.