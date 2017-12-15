© 2022 KSUT Public Radio
KSUT-web-headerv2880R1.png
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

A Jazz Piano Christmas 2017

By Felix Contreras
Published December 15, 2017 at 4:16 PM MST
Abelita Mateus, Marcia Ball, Helen Sung and Joanne Brackeen were this year's <em>A </em><em>Jazz Piano Christmas</em> guests.
Jati Lindsay
/
Courtesy of the Kennedy Center
Abelita Mateus, Marcia Ball, Helen Sung and Joanne Brackeen were this year's A Jazz Piano Christmas guests.

What are the holidays without Charlie Brown?

Nowadays, the quietly elegant and celebratory recordings by pianist Vince Guaraldi have become as much a part of the holidays as the sound of unwrapping presents. And every year we are treated to at least one interpretation of that classic Charlie Brown Christmas soundtrack by one of the pianists on NPR's A Jazz Piano Christmas. This year is no exception.

In fact, listening to our annual show every from the host podium, it's amazing how the music originally meant for the lovable Peanuts characters has become as integral as other classics.

Our guests this year bear this out: Abelita Mateus, Helen Sung, Marcia Ball and NEA Jazz Master Joanne Brackeen create an intimate and toe-tapping meditation on peace and the holidays with tinges of Brazil (Mateus), Louisiana (Ball), classical music (Sung) and good old-fashioned swing (Brackeen).

Holidays are indeed time for family, tradition and jazz.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Abelita Mateus
1 of 4  — Abelita Mateus
/ Jati Lindsay
Marcia Ball
2 of 4  — Marcia Ball
/ Jati Lindsay
Helen Sung
3 of 4  — Helen Sung
/ Jati Lindsay
Joanne Brackeen
4 of 4  — Joanne Brackeen
/ Jati Lindsay

Felix Contreras
Felix Contreras is co-creator and host of Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture since 2010.
See stories by Felix Contreras