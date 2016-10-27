All Songs +1: A Conversation With Anderson .Paak And Knxwledge

On this week's +1 podcast, NPR Music contributor Timmhotep Aku talks with singer and rapper Anderson .Paak and producer Knxwledge about their new collaboration under the name NxWorries.

The music the LA-based duo makes exists at the intersection of soul and raw, sample-based hip-hop ballads over beats. Anderson .Paak lends his inimitable voice, songwriting and slick tongue to NxWorries, while Knxwledge is the quieter half with a talent for finding and flipping samples into transfixing loops.

NxWorries' debut LP, out now on Stones Throw Records, is called Yes Lawd! The duo speaks with Aku about their upbringings in the church, how they met, and which songs have inspired them over the years.

