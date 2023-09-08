KSUT adds the short feature "Bird Note" to its weekday morning programming lineup

KSUT is pleased to add Birdnote to its programming schedule. Hear the 2-minute feature Monday through Friday at 9:30 AM (during the KSUT Morning Blend) starting Monday, September 11.

About Birdnote

BirdNote is an independent media production that brings joy, inspiration, and hope to millions of people around the world who value birds and the environment we share.

By telling vivid, sound-rich stories about birds and the challenges they face, BirdNote inspires listeners to care about the natural world — and take steps to protect it.

BirdNote combines rich sounds with engaging stories to illustrate the amazing lives of birds and give listeners a momentary respite from the news of the day.

As listeners tune in to the lives of birds, their connection with nature deepens. They become champions for conservation and stewards of places important to birds and people.

Birdnote was founded in 2004 in Seattle. It grew quickly and now has more than 260 public radio affiliates.