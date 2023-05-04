KSUT welcomes a new host for its popular Saturday morning music show San Juan Sunrise

San Juan Sunrise has been the beloved opening soundtrack to many listeners' weekends for over ten years. However, when Stasia Lanier retired earlier this year, listeners wondered what might happen to one of their favorite Saturday morning music shows.

KSUT's own Tami Graham is taking the reins of San Juan Sunrise beginning on May 6. Graham says, concentrating on core artists such as Bonnie Raitt, Lyle Lovett, and Greg Brown, as well as new releases, "My intention is to host the program in a way that reflects the 10-year history created by former host Stasia Lanier."

You can hear San Juan Sunrise every Saturday morning at 6.