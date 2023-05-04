© 2023 KSUT Public Radio
KSUT-web-headerv2880R1.png
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KSUT Programming

KSUT welcomes a new host for its popular Saturday morning music show San Juan Sunrise

Four Corners Public Radio | By KSUT Staff
Published May 4, 2023 at 11:32 PM MDT
San Juan Sunrise 1.jpg
John Fitzpatrick
/
Grumpyhighlander

San Juan Sunrise has been the beloved opening soundtrack to many listeners' weekends for over ten years. However, when Stasia Lanier retired earlier this year, listeners wondered what might happen to one of their favorite Saturday morning music shows.

KSUT's own Tami Graham is taking the reins of San Juan Sunrise beginning on May 6. Graham says, concentrating on core artists such as Bonnie Raitt, Lyle Lovett, and Greg Brown, as well as new releases, "My intention is to host the program in a way that reflects the 10-year history created by former host Stasia Lanier."

You can hear San Juan Sunrise every Saturday morning at 6.

KSUT-Staff-2021-TamiGraham-RO-cropped.jpg

Tags
KSUT Programming Inside KSUT
KSUT Staff
See stories by KSUT Staff
Related Stories