KSUT launches a local news department and welcomes two new reporters

KSUT Four Corners Public Radio is reaching a significant milestone: We're starting a news department to cover local and regional stories.

As part of that effort, Kate Redmond joins our staff as News Reporter and will be covering general topics from around the Four Corners.

Clark Adomatis is our new Reporter for the Voices From the Edge of the Colorado Plateau project, a news partnership between KSUT and KSJD. Learn more about Kate and Clark below. Welcome to them both!

"With the hiring of two full-time news reporters, KSUT has fulfilled a long-term vision of creating a news department to fill some of the major gaps in local and regional news content for the Four Corners Region. We look forward to furthering our mission of connecting our diverse region with important stories and voices through Kate and Clark's reporting." Tami Graham, KSUT Executive Director

More about KSUT Reporter Kate Redmond

Photo courtesy Kate Redmond / KSUT Reporter Kate Redmond

Kate Redmond was born and raised on a ranch in Routt County. After receiving a degree at Massachusetts College of Art in Boston in Media and Performing Arts, she became a member of the International Alliance of Theatrical and Stage Employees, Local 13 in Minneapolis.

She has been privileged to travel the world working on live events as a technician. Production management was the logical next step. She rose to guide events for Merv Griffin Productions in Los Angeles, the Lamont School of Music at Denver University, and various performances and festivals.

She has been involved in community radio throughout her life and was thrilled to join KVNF's news department in Paonia when the pandemic caused all events to cancel. A lifelong writer and poet, Kate enjoys bicycling, skiing, yoga, music, and reading.

More about Voices From the Edge of the Colorado Plateau Reporter Clark Adomatis

Courtesy of Clark Adomatis / Voices From the Edge of the Colorado Plateau reporter Clark Adomatis

Clark Adomaitis is a Durango transplant from New York City. He is a recent graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY, where he focused on reporting and producing for radio and podcasts. He reported sound-rich stories on the state of recycling and compost in NYC.

Before his graduate studies, he wrote lifestyle spreads for the City College of New York's Campus Magazine about local food and drink. In his free time, he produces experimental and humorous hip-hop music.

He’s excited to learn and share stories from underrepresented voices in the Four Corners region, including reports from the Ute tribe, the Navajo Nation, the LGBTQ+ community, and the Latinx community.