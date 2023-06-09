Plan your festival! Pagosa Folk 'N Bluegrass starts today

It's here! The 16th Annual Pagosa Folk 'N Bluegrass festival begins Friday, June 9 at 4 PM on Reservoir Hill in Pagosa Springs, featuring instrumental wizards Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley, award-winning fiddle player and songwriter Becky Buller, phenomenal

group Sister Sadie, and many more. It's going to be a wonderful weekend of live music, camping, and festival fun.

We hope to see you on Reservoir Hill this weekend!

Other artists who will appear at Pagosa Folk N’ Bluegrass include The Larry Keel Experience, Leon Timbo, Sihasin, Armchair Boogie, Bonnie and Taylor Sims, FY5, Fireside Collective, Henhouse Prowlers, Full Cord, Phoebe Hunt, Caleb Caudle, StoneHall Trio, and Durango locals Stillhouse Junkies.