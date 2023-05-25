Lost Highways - History Colorado's podcast aims to ignite interest in the state's hidden history

History Colorado is exploring overlooked stories from the past through their podcast series Lost Highways: Dispatches from the Shadows of the Rocky Mountains.

Dustin Hodge, the podcast producer and showrunner, says the episodes focus on the history and issues of the West.

Maeve Conran: Take us through the idea behind it and why you wanted to start digging in and exploring these stories.

Dustin Hodge: It initially came about as a way to reach audiences with a different kind of format of history, people who aren't coming to the museums, who aren't seeing these exhibits, who aren't participating in these archival events, and so it's really a way to look at kind of under-told and under-looked stories.

And then (in) the podcast we go about how did we get here now, in what ways has the American West shaped our current world?

Maeve Conran: What have been some of the stories and who have been some of the characters that you've explored throughout season four?

Dustin Hodge: We have a great story about Barney Ford, which going into the season I had not heard of him, but Barney Ford was born into slavery on a plantation in 1822 in Virginia, and he became one of the richest people in Colorado in the late 1800s, and he has this fascinating story of just resiliency.

He made it to Chicago via the Underground Railroad.

He was going to go to California for the Gold Rush, the 49 Gold Rush.

And he traveled via boat and stopped in Nicaragua because there was a pass there, and he saw opportunity, so he opened a small restaurant and a hotel there.

And then the British and the US had a trade dispute, and the US actually bombarded the city he was in on the Mosquito Coast, and it burned down and he lost his business.

So he started working for Vanderbilt on the other side of the country.

And William Walker from Tennessee came in 1856 and declared himself president and reinstituted slavery.

So Barney Ford said, 'okay, I'm leaving.'

So he left his second business and then he came to Colorado.

He opened a very successful business, then there was a Denver fire and it burned down.

He later went to Cheyenne, Wyoming, and opened another business and it did really well, and then another fire came and burned that down.

And so you see just time and time again where he just overcomes these just traumatic, terrible events and then just rebuilds.

Maeve Conran: Well, I'd like to talk about another character and another story that you tell in season four, and this is another African American whose stories have so often been ignored in history books, and that's what's so exciting about the podcast, but tell us who Cathay Williams was.

Dustin Hodge: Cathay Williams was the first documented female soldier, she was in the Buffalo Soldiers and she passed as a man in order to join the Army.

And we spoke to an archivist who said that he has personally documented about 250 women who served in the military during the Civil War, who served in the Army and fought in the Civil War as men.

During that time period, you had very limited options for women and especially women of color.

And so you see where they're passing as men to join the army.

Maeve Conran: When you are going about finding these stories, approaching how to tell their stories in a podcast, what are some of the challenges that you've had, first of all, even discovering some of these folks, as I said earlier, these are not people who are necessarily being covered in mainstream history books, so how do you even go about finding the topics for your podcast?

Dustin Hodge: Thankfully we have just a wealth of access to museum archives, a staff of researchers and scholars, and sometimes we'll hear a story or there'll be a small little snippet in a newsletter, and so we'll start digging into that.

In a lot of cases, you know, some of the difficulties is (that) history is messy, it's contradictory sometimes.

Like for instance, Barney Ford, the information we had about Barney Ford until recently, a lot of it was incorrect.

It was based upon a book that had been some factual information, and then the others was just fabricated narrative.

And so until just about a year and a half ago, all this new information came out, and we were like, 'oh, we've got to readjust this Barney Ford story.'

And so that was part of it, is digging into the things we know and didn't know.

And so with Barney Ford, with Cathay Williams, a lot of their early life was not well documented, and so you go to those primary documents and you're digging through and somebody will find a medical record in an old box that was put somewhere whenever a building was about to be torn down.

And so a lot of times you're discovering little bits and pieces that way.

Maeve Conran: I'd like to talk about one of the most recent episodes, and it's not about a person at all, but it's about an iconic figure in the American West, and that's wild horses, and this is something that's still going on, our attitudes to, and our treatment of wild horses.

So take us through that episode.

Dustin Hodge: We are very fortunate to reach out to some really good scholars that had kind of new information coming out about the introduction of horses and kind of those horses being domesticated, and also just those horses that are roaming free.

And so there's been bills that would allowed for the slaughter of wild horses and the processing of meat.

And so that's been an ongoing topic in Colorado. That bill just came back up I want to say in March, and then was reintroduced recently.

And so, you know a lot of those topics have deep roots in history, but they have current implications.

And so going through kind of wild horses is, 'look, you know, we look at the history and importance of horses and then how that's shaping policy now.'

Maeve Conran: What do you hope people will ultimately get from this podcast that really dives into so many different aspects of history in the American West particularly in the context of what's happening in so many schools and libraries right now, where there is active discussion about how history and what history should be taught.

Dustin Hodge: Yeah, I think like podcasts like ours are especially important right now of showing this multifaceted history and showing that history is messy and it's complicated.

And there's not just one viewpoint on anything.

That's the interesting part is you can't just say, 'okay, well history is this date and this number,' and it's not.

It's so many different perspectives and a lot of times, just a ton of perspectives of are overlooked.

And so what we try to do is really dive into a story that you probably haven't heard about that you didn't hear about in class, that you didn't read about in the news.

And so we're trying to present these stories, but we also want those to be entertaining because we understand it's a podcast, right?

If you're going to give an hour to us, if you're going to donate, you know, an hour to listening to something, we want it to be entertaining and informing and educational.

And so we try to present these really great voices and then we narrate that into about an hour audio documentary so that you, you listen to it and you go, 'wow, I didn't know that. That's very interesting.'

And then, you know, we have another segment and you're like, 'oh, wow,' that's even, you know, and we dive deeper into a topic.

This story was shared with KSUT via Rocky Mountain Community Radio, a network of public media stations in Colorado, Wyoming, Utah and New Mexico including KSUT.

Copyright 2023 Aspen Public Radio .