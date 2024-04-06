© 2024 KSUT Public Radio
Lake City physician assistant returns from medical mission in Ukraine

Rocky Mountain Community Radio | By Laura Palmisano
Published April 6, 2024 at 11:12 AM MDT
Physician assistant Bob Downs with a five-year-old patient at a medical clinic in Ukraine.
Global Care Force
Physician assistant Bob Downs with a five-year-old patient at a medical clinic in Ukraine.

Bob Downs has worked as a physician assistant in the tiny mountain town of Lake City for the past decade.

The 66-year-old retired from full-time practice in February. Then, in March, he went to Ukraine on a medical mission with Global Care Force, a nonprofit organization. Downs needed to raise $6,500.00 to go on the trip. He surpassed that goal in a matter of days, with a majority of his funding coming from the Lake City community.

Downs talks about his experiences in war-torn Ukraine.

