New support line available for students and staff at Bureau of Indian Education schools

The call line is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week for schools funded by the Bureau of Indian Education. Students and staff can connect with trained professionals by calling 1-844-ASK-BHWP (1-844-275-2497)

The agency says the line will mostly be staffed by Indigenous counselors who have experience serving Native communities. They will offer both immediate individual crisis support as well as scheduling for virtual counseling.

This added layer of support comes at a critical time, said Emily Haroz, an associate professor at the Johns Hopkins Center for Indigenous Health who studies the implementation of mental health and suicide prevention programs.

“Across the board, we see inequities and mental health-related outcomes among Indigenous groups, particularly Indigenous youth,” Haroz said. “And so having something really tailored to those communities is really important in order to make sure that the care that's provided is culturally congruent and also accessible.”

The behavioral health line will serve 183 tribal schools funded by the bureau. In the Mountain West, most of them are in New Mexico (45), followed by Nevada (2), Utah (2), Idaho (2) and Wyoming (1).

The support line is part of the Bureau of Indian Education’s Behavioral Health and Wellness Program. It aims to provide Indigenous-focused, evidence-based, and trauma-informed support services to meet the mental, cultural, spiritual, emotional, and social needs of Indigenous communities served by the agency.

