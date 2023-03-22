Allergy season growing longer in many Mountain West cities

The time between the last freeze of spring and the first freeze of fall is called the “growing season.” That’s when plants grow, flower and release pollen.

Since 1970, the growing season in the West has lengthened by nearly a month on average, according to research group Climate Central . In Reno, Nev., the growing season is now 99 days longer – the largest increase in the nation. Las Cruces, N.M., has experienced the third-biggest increase at 72 days and Boise, Idaho, ranks fifth at 52 days.

Other Mountain West cities have also seen allergy seasons expand significantly over the past 50 years. They include Missoula, Mont. (42 days), Albuquerque, N.M. (39 days), Helena, Mont. (34 days), and Salt Lake City, Utah (24 days). In Cheyenne, Wyo., it’s increased by three days.

Lauren Casey, a meteorologist at Climate Central, said the rise of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere is not only increasing the length of allergy season but also its intensity.

“Plants use carbon dioxide for energy in the photosynthesis process,” she explained. “So if you have more carbon in the atmosphere, you’re going to have healthier plants and healthier plants produce more pollen.”

But that hasn’t happened in all areas of the Mountain West. In Colorado Springs, Colo., the growing season has not increased a single day since 1970. In Denver, it has decreased by 15 days.

Casey said factors like being downwind of mountain ranges can cause some cities to be outliers.

Nationwide, 85% of cities saw an increase, and the growing season lengthened by 15 days on average.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 26% of adults and 19% of children in the U.S. have seasonal allergies.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Wyoming Public Media, Nevada Public Radio, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNR in Nevada, the O'Connor Center for the Rocky Mountain West in Montana, KUNC in Colorado, KUNM in New Mexico, with support from affiliate stations across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting .

Copyright 2023 KUNR Public Radio. To see more, visit KUNR Public Radio.