Capitol News Alliance
A collaboration between Colorado Public Radio, KUNC News, Rocky Mountain PBS, and The Colorado Sun. Stories are shared with Rocky Mountain Community Radio and other news organizations across the state.

New Colorado Congress, old normal (for now?)

Capitol News Alliance | By Bente Birkeland,
Caitlyn Kim, Colorado Public Radio
Published January 17, 2025 at 8:21 PM MST
From left, Rep.-elect Jeff Hurd, R-Colo., Rep.-elect Gabe Evans, R-Colo., and Rep.-elect Jeff Crank, R-Colo., pose for a selfie on the steps of the Capitol, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, in Washington.
Mark Schiefelbein
/
AP Photo
From left, Rep.-elect Jeff Hurd, R-Colo., Rep.-elect Gabe Evans, R-Colo., and Rep.-elect Jeff Crank, R-Colo., pose for a selfie on the steps of the Capitol, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, in Washington.

After all the drama of recent years, the start to the 119th Congress has been, dare we say it, pretty normal?

From cute kids and ceremonial photos to the peaceful democratic transfer of power, the opening weeks of the 119th Congress have managed to avoid the drama that marked the start of the 117th and the 118th. But that's not to say there's not a lot going on.

Colorado has three new congressmen trying to settle in, at the same time one of its congresswomen is working to change how the House operates.

The congressional docket already includes issues important to Colorado, like whether Space Command will again be relocated and pay increases for wildfire responders. Lawmakers are also preparing to debate matters that Republicans campaigned on, like expelling immigrants with contested status and slashing government spending.

In this episode of Purplish, CPR News' D.C. reporter Caitlyn Kim previews President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration and talks about what's happening around the Capitol as the new Congress gets to work. She gives host Bente Birkeland a quick tutorial on a wonky bit of congressional procedure that could determine whether the Republicans' plans succeed or fail.

Purplish is produced by CPR News and the Capitol News Alliance, a collaboration between KUNC News, Colorado Public Radio, Rocky Mountain PBS, and The Colorado Sun, and shared with Rocky Mountain Community Radio and other news organizations across the state. Funding for the Alliance is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

This episode of Purplish was edited by Jo Erickson and Megan Verlee and produced by Shane Rumsey. Our theme music was composed by Brad Turner.

