Ballots for Colorado’s June 25 primary are being sent out. Here’s what you need to know to vote

This story was originally published by the Colorado Sun at 3:07 AM on June 3, 2024.

Colorado county clerks started sending out ballots Monday for the state’s June 25 primary election.

In some parts of Colorado, those ballots will feature competitive Republican congressional primaries. In others, there will be tight Democratic primaries for state House and Senate seats. In many cases, because of the partisan makeup of the districts, whoever wins the primary will likely win the general election in November, too.

Here’s what you need to know about the election to cast your ballot:

You need to be registered to vote

Coloradans are automatically registered to vote when they get a driver’s license or register for other state services. You may also register online with a valid driver’s license, Colorado identification card, or Social Security number.

People who have lived in Colorado for at least 22 days before the election may also register to vote up until when polls close on Election Day, June 25. But to receive a ballot in the mail, you must be registered by June 17.

Visit GoVoteColorado.com to check if you’re registered, if your address is correct and what congressional, state Senate and state House districts you live in.

Who gets a ballot?

Registered Democrats will receive a Democratic primary ballot, while registered Republicans will receive a Republican primary ballot.

Unaffiliated voters will receive both Democratic and Republican primary ballots, but they may only fill out and return one. Returning both ballots will result in both being rejected.

Those registered with third parties will receive a primary ballot only if their party didn’t select candidates at nominating conventions.

If voters registered to a party want to participate in another party’s primary, they must switch their party affiliation by the end of the day today.

What if I don’t get a ballot?

Most ballots will be mailed to all registered voters by June 7 at the latest. You should receive it 15 to 20 days before Election Day.

If you don’t receive a ballot in the mail, contact your county clerk’s office and they can help you.

You may also vote in person. (More on that below.)

How do I return my ballot?

Most voters return their ballots at drop boxes that are secure, open 24 hours a day, and monitored by surveillance cameras. To find the drop box nearest you, visit this website.

You may also turn your ballot in at an in-person voting center or mail it back to your county’s clerk. If you mail in your ballot, elections officials say you should do so at least eight days before Election Day to ensure it’s received in time to be counted.

Ballots must be turned in by 7 p.m. June 25.

What if I want to vote in person?

In person voting centers will be available in every Colorado county and will open on June 17 at the latest. In many counties they will open earlier.

You may find a list of voting centers on your county clerk’s website.

Do I need identification to vote?

If you vote in person or are voting by mail for the first time, you must present identification such as a driver’s license or U.S. passport. This list details the acceptable forms of identification.

How do I know my ballot will count?

Voters can sign up at BallotTrax to track their ballot. You’ll receive an email, text or both when your ballot is accepted.

Who is running for election?

Congressional, state and local primary elections will be held June 25. (Colorado’s presidential primary was in March.)

County clerks will also post sample ballots on their websites.

Have more questions?

To register online, check your current registration and get key election information, GoVoteColorado.gov is the place to start. The Secretary of State’s Office also answers questions about the primary election.



Important primary election dates

Monday, June 3

The last day for voters affiliated with a party (such as Republicans and Democrats) to change or withdraw their affiliation if they wish to vote in a different party’s primary election. The first day that ballots are mailed to voters.

Monday, June 17

The last day to submit a voter registration application and still receive a ballot in the mail. Vote Centers must be open in all counties for in-person voting.

Tuesday, June 25

Election Day. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and all ballots must be received by the county clerk by 7 p.m.

Friday, July 5

By this day, counties must finish counting all in-person and mail ballots and generate a results report.