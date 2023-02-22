Right to repair bill advances at the Colorado State Capitol

News Brief:

State lawmakers advanced a bill Tuesday to help farmers and ranchers repair their own fa rming equipment.

The bill would require agriculture equipment manufacturers to hand over parts, software, instructions, and other tools necessary for owners to make repairs. It passed a final vote in the House with only two Republicans supporting it. Now, it heads to the Senate.

Typic ally , owners have to go directly to the manufacturer or dealer for maintenance. But, in many rural areas, dealers aren’t always accessible. Democrat Representative Brianna Titone, one of the bill's sponsors, says farmers and ranchers shouldn’t have to travel long distances to get essential equipment working.

"The farmers here will have less barriers in the work that they do, which is exactly what the bill is intended to do, to keep them out in the fields and less time waiting and trying to get their equipment fixed," Titone said.

Equipment manufacturers oppose the bill. They say it will open the door for consumers to illegally bypass emissions controls.

Another bill sponsor, Representative Ron Weinberg , is only one of two House Republicans who support the bill.

"I stand with the people and the people have spoken," said Weinberg. "They want government intervention, which is not something I'd normally want myself, but they're looking for government intervention, and I will stand behind the people and what they want."

Other Republicans are concerned it would be an infringement on private business and intellectual property.

Copyright 2023 KUNC. To see more, visit KUNC.