Lauren Boebert-Adam Frisch race appears headed to a recount in Colorado District 3

This story was originally published by Colorado Public Radio at 5:14 pm on November 17, 2022.

The congressional race in Colorado’s 3rd District appears set to go even further into overtime.

Final vote counting on Thursday has shrunk Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert’s lead over Democratic challenger Adam Frisch to fewer than a thousand votes, pushing it under the threshold for an automatic recount.

Colorado law mandates a recount if the margin of votes in a race equals less than half a percent of the votes received by the leading candidate. However, it will be a while before the state makes it official — the Secretary of State officially certifies the vote count on Dec. 5, and only at that point will she order any automatic recounts.

But as of Thursday afternoon, that result was looking more and more likely.

Clerks in the 27 counties that make up the 3rd District have spent the day tallying their final ballots, which came from a mix of sources — military and overseas voters, ballots that were originally uncountable but were fixed by voters, and some regular ballots held back to ensure the final counts are fully anonymous.

As of 5 p.m. Thursday evening, only a handful of rural counties still hadn’t reported their updated results. It looks unlikely that those areas, which have voter bases in just the hundreds or thousands, could widen the race enough to take it out of recount range.

If historical precedent holds, a recount is unlikely to change more than a handful of votes.

A statewide recount in the GOP Secretary of State primary netted each candidate about a dozen votes, but only because one county found a box of uncounted ballots.

