Government & Politics

Durango holds Women’s March in support of reproductive rights

Four Corners Public Radio | By Kate Redmond
Published October 10, 2022 at 6:55 PM MDT
womensmarch1.jpeg
Kate Redmond
/
March for Choice in Durango, CO, October 9, 2022.

Women and their allies across the nation marched in support of reproductive rights on Sunday. Indivisible Durango organized the local "March for Choice" and rally with participants chanting and carrying signs from Schneider Park to Rotary Park. Democratic candidate for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District Adam Frisch spoke, as did members of the community both young and old.

The mid-term elections on November 8 are the first elections since Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court in June. Many of the marches nationally focused on getting out the vote to install Democrats. But here in the Four Corners, frustration with both parties was palpable. La Plata County has one of the highest percentages of unaffiliated voters in Colorado, at 49%.

