Government & Politics

Sen. Hickenlooper talks federal legislation impacting Southwest Colorado

KSJD | By Lucas Brady Woods
Published August 25, 2022 at 11:02 PM MDT
Sen. Hickenlooper held a roundtable discussion in Rico on August 17.
Courtesy of Sen. John Hickenlooper's Office
Sen. Hickenlooper held a roundtable discussion in Rico on August 17.

Colorado Senator John Hickenlooper was in Southwest Colorado last week. He made stops in Norwood, Rico, Dolores and Durango. This week, KSJD's Lucas Brady Woods sat down with Senator Hickenlooper to discuss his trip, and how some federal policies will impact Southwest Colorado.

But first, he asked the Senator about the Freedom to Travel for Healthcare Act and what it means for reproductive healthcare across the state.

Government & Politics Colorado News
Lucas Brady Woods
