Biologists will capture grizzly bears and black bears in Yellowstone for research

Next Wednesday, May 1, biologists will begin annual grizzly and black bear captures in Yellowstone National Park for research purposes.

Biologists with the park and the Interagency Grizzly Bear Management Team will monitor bear activity. It’s part of ongoing recovery efforts required by the Endangered Species Act.

Officials will post signage in areas where the capture operations are occurring. The public is strongly encouraged to avoid these areas.

Grizzly bear and black bear captures will occur in Yellowstone until October 31. More information on capture and monitoring can be found online or by calling the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team’s hotline at 406-994-6675.

