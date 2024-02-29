Some Mountain West states are leading the rooftop solar charge

In 2022, rooftop solar generated 61,281 gigawatt hours (GWh) of electricity, which is enough to power nearly 6 million U.S. homes, according to Environment America, a research and policy group.

Across the Mountain West, the amount of energy produced by rooftop solar is all over the map.

Nevada could power 129,209 homes, which ranks No. 8 in the nation. Not far behind is Colorado, which could power 127,997 homes (No. 9). On the other end of the spectrum, Wyoming rooftops could power only 2,145 homes (No. 46), and Idaho could power 16,669 homes (No. 36).

Elsewhere in the region, Utah could power 72,394 homes (No. 15), and New Mexico could power 54,669 homes (No. 17).

Johanna Neumann, senior director at Environment America, said lawmakers should make rooftop solar more accessible for homeowners and businesses.

“It's becoming increasingly absurd that consumers are paying a utility company to get energy from a polluting power plant hundreds of miles away when they could just be soaking up the sun on their roofs,” Neumann said.

According to the report, rooftop solar has the potential to generate 45% of the nation’s electricity needs. In 2022, however, it produced just 1.5%.

