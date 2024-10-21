An old house of prayer becomes a Colorado community’s art space

Before Madeleine Ahlborn bought a church, the most expensive thing she owned was a 2002 Toyota 4Runner with 340,000 miles on it. Now, Ahlborn is the founder of The Church Project, a community art center in Monte Vista, Colorado, housed in an old Baptist church, with no relation to the religion.

An artist herself, Ahlborn was looking for a new studio in Monte Vista (population 4,247) when the owner of her old studio space offered up another building he owned — a church down the street. Ahlborn made “a handshake deal” to rent a room upstairs. A few months later, he asked her if she wanted to buy the building.

“We were just trying to build this community of creatives,” Ahlborn said. The church building allowed her to do just that — and more. Currently, the space holds exhibitions, open studio time, workshops, and performances, with plans for much more. Ahlborn wants it to be an “intergenerational space,” for families and community members, not just professional artists. On Sundays, the church is open for “Sunday School” — free art workshops or open creative time.

Owen Woods The Church Project building on Broadway Street in Monte Vista, Colorado.

Surrounded by 14,000 foot mountains and holding the headwaters of the Rio Grande River, the 8,000 square mile San Luis Valley is a high-elevation desert landscape. The region grows the most potatoes in the state of Colorado and has a long history of agriculture. Tourism and outdoor recreation are growing industries in the area.

After moving to the San Luis Valley, Ahlborn wasn’t sure how to be a professional artist in a rural community. She also saw so many people in her community making art on the side, without really referring to themselves as “artists”. She wanted to make sure there was a space for all of these artists to gather and create.

“There are so many ways to be an artist and you can be a great artist anywhere. You don’t have to be in a big city,” Ahlborn told the Daily Yonder.

Arts and culture accounted for 3.7% of Colorado’s GDP in 2022, providing more than 100,000 jobs across the state. South Central Colorado, including the six counties that make up the San Luis Valley and six additional surrounding counties, had 14% growth in employment in creative industries between 2010 and 2019.

In 2022, Monte Vista received a Recreation Economies for Rural Communities (RERC) grant, a program in collaboration with EPA’s Office of Community Revitalization, the USDA Forest Service, the Northern Border Regional Commission, the Appalachian Regional Commission, and the Denali Commission. RERC supports rural communities with planning to grow their recreation economy, revitalize main streets, and increase equitable access to the outdoors.

Some of the goals that the city of Monte Vista and San Luis Valley Great Outdoors (SLV GO!), the partners for the grant, have are to revitalize their main street and grow small businesses, as well as improve access to the outdoors for residents. Ahlborn, who also works with SLV GO!, realized that the Church Project fits perfectly into these broader goals for Monte Vista.

A future goal for the Church Project is to provide funding for the Rural Journalism Institute of the San Luis Valley, a project Ahlborn is a part of in collaboration with the founders of the Alamosa Citizen, Chris Lopez and MaryAnne Talbott. The Church Project currently hosts a podcast recording studio for the Alamosa Citizen and the Rural Journalism Institute to help dismantle transportation barriers between Monte Vista and the city of Alamosa, 17 miles away.

Ahlborn sees art as vital in rural communities to provide belonging and create connections. “Art is kind of this catalyst to bring people together, whether you call yourself an artist or not,” she said.

Ahlborn sees the Church Project as a third space, separate from work and home, free for people to find community and have a place to go. She wants everyone to feel at home at the Church Project, whether or not they identify as an artist.

“Monte Vista generally has been seen as a drive through town. There weren’t a lot of places to stop,” Ahlborn said. But she sees this changing, with her work with the Church Project, as well as the work being done by the city through the RERC grant.

