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Returned Peace Corps Volunteers of Southwest Colorado reunion

Returned Peace Corps Volunteers of Southwest Colorado reunion

The Returned Peace Corps Volunteers of Southwest Colorado and those interested in Peace Corps Service are invited to a reunion and celebration at 4PM on Sunday. Details are available by email: wandaellingson3@gmail.com.

The event includes foods from a variety of countries.

Wanda Ellingson
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sun, 13 Sep 2026

Artist Group Info

wandaellingson3@gmail.com
Wanda Ellingson
1831 Eastlawn Ave
Durango, Colorado 81301-4937
9707992510
wandaellingson3@gmail.com