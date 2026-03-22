Friday Nights at Fox Fire
Friday Nights at Fox Fire
Friday Nights at Fox Fire this week, June 12th 6:00 to 9:00 PM, 5513 County Road 321, Ignacio CO Featuring: "Bo Depena” “Classic Country, Americana, hints of blues & rock & roll”. Catering by: KD's Backcountry BBQ and Queva's Taqueria
FREE ADMISSION All seating is outdoors on our spacious lawns
Fox Fire Farms Winery
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 12 Jun 2026
Artist Group Info
sheepherder49@yahoo.com
Fox Fire Farms Winery
5513 County Rd 321Ignacio, Colorado 81137-9690
9705634675
richard@foxfirefarms.com