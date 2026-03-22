Listener-supported KSUT delivers NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners, on-air and online, from its studios on Southern Ute lands in Ignacio, Colorado.

KSUT is an independent, non-profit organization governed by a Board of Directors and is not a tribally owned station or service.

© 2026 KSUT Public Radio
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Friday Nights at Fox Fire

Friday Nights at Fox Fire

Friday Nights at Fox Fire this week, June 12th 6:00 to 9:00 PM, 5513 County Road 321, Ignacio CO Featuring: "Bo Depena” “Classic Country, Americana, hints of blues & rock & roll”. Catering by: KD's Backcountry BBQ and Queva's Taqueria
FREE ADMISSION All seating is outdoors on our spacious lawns

Fox Fire Farms Winery
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 12 Jun 2026

Artist Group Info

sheepherder49@yahoo.com
FOX FIRE FARMS WINERY
Fox Fire Farms Winery
5513 County Rd 321
Ignacio, Colorado 81137-9690
9705634675
richard@foxfirefarms.com
https://foxfirefarms.com/