Join KSUT this Thursday for a screening of the documentary 'Water For Life'

Join us this Thursday, January 23 at 6 PM in Fort Lewis College's Noble Hall 130 for a screening of the documentary Water For Life.

The website for Water For Life summarizes the film:

Water For Life tells the story of three extraordinary individuals: Berta Cáceres, a leader of the Lenca people in Honduras; Francisco Pineda, a subsistence farmer in El Salvador; and Alberto Curamil, an Indigenous Mapuche leader in Chile, all of whom refused to let government supported industry and transnational corporations take their water and redirect it to mining, hydroelectric projects or large scale agriculture. Despite reassurances from companies and the authorities, they knew what lay ahead: contaminated water, environmental devastation, and the destruction of their communities.



Watch the Water For Life trailer

The screening is co-sponsored by the Tribal Water Media Fellowship.



Event details