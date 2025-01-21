© 2025 KSUT Public Radio
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Join KSUT this Thursday for a screening of the documentary 'Water For Life'

Four Corners Public Radio | By KSUT Staff
Published January 21, 2025 at 11:19 PM MST

Join us this Thursday, January 23 at 6 PM in Fort Lewis College's Noble Hall 130 for a screening of the documentary Water For Life.

The website for Water For Life summarizes the film:

Water For Life tells the story of three extraordinary individuals: Berta Cáceres, a leader of the Lenca people in Honduras; Francisco Pineda, a subsistence farmer in El Salvador; and Alberto Curamil, an Indigenous Mapuche leader in Chile, all of whom refused to let government supported industry and transnational corporations take their water and redirect it to mining, hydroelectric projects or large scale agriculture. Despite reassurances from companies and the authorities, they knew what lay ahead: contaminated water, environmental devastation, and the destruction of their communities.

Watch the Water For Life trailer

The screening is co-sponsored by the Tribal Water Media Fellowship.

Event details

  • What: Screening of the documentary Water For Life
  • When: Thursday, January 23 at 6 PM
  • Where: Fort Lewis College' Noble Hall 130
Tags
Announcements KSUT EventsTribal Water Media Fellowship
Related Stories