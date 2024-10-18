© 2024 KSUT Public Radio
Thank you for your support during the KSUT Fall Membership Drive!

Four Corners Public Radio | By KSUT Staff
Published October 18, 2024 at 6:00 PM MDT

The KSUT staff is so grateful for all the generous support we received during our Fall Membership Drive this week. Thank you to all of our listeners who pledged, the community members and guest DJs who joined us on air, the businesses who donated prizes, and the restaurants who fed us throughout the week.

The Fall Fund Drive may be over, but it's not too late to do your part. Make a secure pledge online.

Your generosity helps us bring great programming to the Four Corners. Thank you for being a part of the KSUT Community!
KSUT Staff
