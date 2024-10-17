KSUT Fall Membership Drive: 4 Corners Adventure Day

Thursday is 4 Corners Adventure Day

The 2024 Fall Membership Drive continues with the 4 Corners Adventure Day. It includes discussions with notable guests from our community, guest DJs, and a drawing for today's prize package of a private Crow Canyon Tour, a night's lodging at Mesa Verde Motel and a bottle of Sutcliffe wine as well as Wolf Creek Ski passes.



Thursday's guests

Morning Edition, 8 a.m. - Drew Brown of Healthy Archuleta, and Sarada Leavenworth of Axis Health Systems

Morning Blend, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. - Guest D Stasia Lanier

Afternoon Blend, 1 to 4 p.m. - Guest DJ TBD

All Things Considered, 5 p.m. - Liz Perry, Crow Canyon CEO

Afternoon Prize, drawn at 5 p.m.

The winner receives passes to Wolf Creek Ski Area.



Day prize, drawn at 6 p.m.

A prize package, including a private Crow Canyon Tour, a night's lodging from Mesa Verde Motel, and a bottle of Sutcliffe Wine.



Grand Prize

Everyone who donates to KSUT will be entered to win our Grand Prize, a Trek FX+ e-bike donated by Second Avenue Sports.

Pledge your support

Thank you for considering a one-time or monthly sustaining gift to KSUT at any financial level. Donors can also specify areas to support, like local news, Tribal Radio, and festivals.

Please renew or make your membership pledge now. Your generosity helps us continue to provide quality programming to listeners across the Four Corners.

Thanks for being part of the KSUT community!