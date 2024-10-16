© 2024 KSUT Public Radio
KSUT Fall Membership Drive: Growers & Gardeners Day

Four Corners Public Radio | By KSUT Staff
Published October 16, 2024 at 6:00 AM MDT
Tom Bartels
/
Garden Guys

Wednesday is Growers and Gardeners Day

The 2024 Fall Membership Drive continues with the always-popular Growers and Gardeners Day. It includes discussions with notable guests from our community, guest DJs, and a drawing for today's prize of three $250 gift cards to Durango Nursery & Supply, plus two tickets to the Fenceline Cider Harvest Dinner.

Wednesday's guests

  • Morning Edition, 8 a.m. - Wade Griffith, KSUT Board President
  • Morning Blend, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. - Guest DJ Bill Doherty
  • Afternoon Blend, 1 to 4 p.m. - Guest DJ David Imming
  • All Things Considered, 5 p.m. - Chris Aaland

Afternoon Prize, drawn at 5 p.m.

The winner receives a pair of tickets to the Fenceline Cider Harvest Dinner on November 3.

Day prize, drawn at 6 p.m.

Three Winners will receive $250 Gift Cards to Durango Nursery & Supply.

Grand Prize

Everyone who donates to KSUT will be entered to win our Grand Prizea Trek FX+ e-bike donated by Second Avenue Sports.

Pledge your support

Thank you for considering a one-time or monthly sustaining gift to KSUT at any financial level. Donors can also specify areas to support, like local news, Tribal Radio, and festivals.

Please renew or make your membership pledge now. Your generosity helps us continue to provide quality programming to listeners across the Four Corners.

Thanks for being part of the KSUT community!
