KSUT Fall Membership Drive: Growers & Gardeners Day

Wednesday is Growers and Gardeners Day

The 2024 Fall Membership Drive continues with the always-popular Growers and Gardeners Day. It includes discussions with notable guests from our community, guest DJs, and a drawing for today's prize of three $250 gift cards to Durango Nursery & Supply, plus two tickets to the Fenceline Cider Harvest Dinner.

Wednesday's guests

Morning Edition, 8 a.m. - Wade Griffith, KSUT Board President

Morning Blend, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. - Guest DJ Bill Doherty

Afternoon Blend, 1 to 4 p.m. - Guest DJ David Imming

All Things Considered, 5 p.m. - Chris Aaland

Afternoon Prize, drawn at 5 p.m.

The winner receives a pair of tickets to the Fenceline Cider Harvest Dinner on November 3.

Day prize, drawn at 6 p.m.

Three Winners will receive $250 Gift Cards to Durango Nursery & Supply.

Grand Prize

Everyone who donates to KSUT will be entered to win our Grand Prize, a Trek FX+ e-bike donated by Second Avenue Sports.

Pledge your support

Thank you for considering a one-time or monthly sustaining gift to KSUT at any financial level. Donors can also specify areas to support, like local news, Tribal Radio, and festivals.

Please renew or make your membership pledge now. Your generosity helps us continue to provide quality programming to listeners across the Four Corners.

Thanks for being part of the KSUT community!