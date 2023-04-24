KSUT wins Colorado Broadcasters Association awards, including for best websites and morning show

KSUT won three awards at the annual Colorado Broadcasters Association Awards of Excellence event.

Mark Duggan, Digital Content Manager and Website Administrator for KSUT.org, won Best Radio Station Website for the second consecutive year.

KSUT Tribal Radio received two Certificates of Merit. Digital Content Editor Crystal Ashike received a Best Radio Station Website certificate for TribalRadio.org.

Lorena Richards, Tribal Radio Content Director, was awarded a certificate for Best Morning Show for the Native Morning Show Friday Edition.

Several KSUT staff members traveled to Denver to attend the awards gala. They included Ashike, Four Corners Public Radio Station Manager Ken Brott, Duggan, Tribal Radio Station Manager Sheila Nanaeto, and Richards.

The CBA recognizes Colorado broadcasters and their work from the previous year. The association received 894 entries for 2022, including 511 from radio stations and 383 from TV. More than 160 volunteer broadcasters from around the country judged this year's entries.

This year's awards gala was on April 22 at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in downtown Denver. More than 400 people attended from radio and TV stations statewide.

