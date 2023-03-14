KSUT welcomes Jonathan Hunt as Membership Manager

KSUT welcomes southwest Colorado native Jonathan Hunt as the new Membership Manager of the KSUT development team.

Born in Durango and raised in Bayfield, attending Bayfield High School and Fort Lewis College, Jonathan has been fortunate to call southwest Colorado his lifelong home.

Jonathan spent several years working for the Durango Herald honing his skills as a designer and sales professional before beginning a career at the Wells Group as the marketing manager.

“As a lifetime resident of the area, with extensive experience in customer relations, data management, and marketing," said KSUT Executive Director Tami Graham, "Jonathan is a great fit for our growing family at KSUT and especially our development team.”

Jonathan looks forward to serving the community he loves as the Membership Manager/Development Assistant for KSUT.

“The opportunity to connect with our listeners to ensure the continued success and vitality of public radio in the area is exciting and humbling,” Hunt said.

