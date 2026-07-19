A sweet breakfast of mamounieh in Syria invites stories from fellow diners

Updated October 24, 2026 at 3:00 AM MDT

In the ancient city of Aleppo, in northern Syria, a sticky, semolina pudding is a beloved dish that people eat to begin the day: mamounieh.

Friday mornings in Aleppo are wonderfully slow and sleepy. It's a day off for almost everyone, and the streets are quiet — except for the call to prayer, the occasional vendor, and the sounds of stores cooking Aleppo's favorite Friday dishes. There are the savory favorites: foul, a garlicky dish of fava beans and fatteh, chickpeas smothered in creamy tahini sauce. Mamounieh cuts through as something sweet.

The sweet, smooth pudding is made of fine semolina wheat and garnished with cheese and nuts. Ahmad Isa, the owner of a popular mamounieh spot in Aleppo, says that the dish originated in the ancient city. It traces back more than a thousand years, to the Abbasid dynasty in the 8th century. But its popularity has since spread across Syria.

Isa says it's simple to make. Just clarified butter, semolina, sugar, and water. The pudding may have few ingredients, but for many, Mamounieh holds plenty of memories.

Two diners at Isa's restaurant, Lama Wafa'i and her husband, Amaar, invoke a different memory with each bite. Amaar is reminded of his father, who Amaar says makes the dish very well. Lama remembers Fridays in her childhood, when mamounieh was always on the table.

But they also remember the war. Aleppo was one of the cities most damaged throughout the nearly 14 years of fighting of Syria's civil war, which just ended over a year ago. Some of the buildings on the same street as Isa's restaurant remain gutted — collapsed from airstrikes, or with concrete walls riddled with artillery marks.

Isa shut down the restaurant months after the revolution began. He reopened only a decade later, in 2021 as the fighting which had killed thousands of civilians subsided a bit. Now, people in Aleppo again have a place to gather for a bite of sweet mamounieh, and remember things both bitter and sweet.

Dhanika Pineda adapted this story for the web. You can click the blue play button at the top for the audio version.

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