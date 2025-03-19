Colorado senator on Schumer: 'It's important for people to know when it's time to go'

GOLDEN, Colo. — Colorado Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet stopped short Wednesday of calling on Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to step down from leadership, but came pretty darn close.

"I do think on the leadership question, it's always better to examine whether folks are in the right place, and we're certainly going to have that conversation," he said at a town hall in Golden.

Schumer has come under widespread criticism from House Democrats and within his own caucus for voting to advance GOP legislation that would prevent a shutdown of the federal government. Schumer had signaled that Republicans didn't have the votes to advance the spending measure, but later shifted course, arguing the bill's passage was the lesser of two evils.

"It is really important that we are able to lift up the stakes that we're fighting for — for the American people to know what we're fighting for on their behalf. And I don't think it was clear in this debate that we were," Bennet told attendees.

Bennet, 60, recalled how he was the first Senate Democrat to say he didn't think then-President Joe Biden could win reelection after his poor debate performance.

"And in dodging your question, let me just say it's important for people to know when it's time to go," he said in response to an attendee, who asked when Bennet would call for the 74-year-old Schumer to step aside. "We're going to have conversations, I'm sure, in the foreseeable future, about all the Democratic leadership."

Bennet's comments came after Maryland Rep. Glenn Ivey also called for new leadership for Senate Democrats.

Schumer was supposed to be on the road this week promoting his new book. Those events were either postponed or canceled, with one venue citing security concerns.

