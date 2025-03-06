Running in the New York City Marathon? It's hard to get into but here's how some do it

The TCS New York City Marathon has become a dream race for runners worldwide. But securing a spot in the race is no easy feat.

First held in 1970 in Central Park, the New York City Marathon has since evolved into an extensive 26.2-mile race that takes runners through each of New York City's five boroughs.

Though the marathon has been a staple running event for decades, it has seen an increase in popularity over recent years. The New York City Marathon had a 22% increase in applications compared to last year, which coincides with a recent rise of run clubs .

"It's hard to get in, which makes people want to try to get in," said Justine Huang, who went viral for running the race drunk last year.

More than 200,000 runners entered the lottery for the 2025 marathon, the most applications in the event's history. But with an acceptance rate of just 3%, the odds of securing a spot are about the same as getting into Harvard.

The marathon, organized by the nonprofit New York Road Runners, held its drawing for accepted applicants for this year's race on March 5. The marathon will be held on November 2.

For Huang, who creates running content on TikTok, it's the unique energy of the city that makes the marathon so special.

"The culture of New York and the people there just make it so much fun," Huang said. "Having pretty much the entire city come out that day to run, cheer or party, it's like the whole city becomes a party."

This year being the 55th anniversary of the marathon adds to the excitement of the race for runners with the goal of completing its route.

Audrey Corrigan is a former college athlete who attends run clubs before going to her corporate job, and like many others in the city, she's drawn to the running scene that's quickly gained popularity.

"When we got to New York, I met a lot of people who found great friends through run clubs all over the city. And New York can be so expensive, I think it's a nice, free way to exercise, make friends, and build relationships," Corrigan said.

While many runners rely on the lottery, Corrigan knew there was another way to secure a spot in the race. She took advantage of the New York Road Runners' 9+1 program, which guarantees entry for the following year's marathon to runners who complete nine qualifying NYRR races and volunteer at one eligible event. As Coach Elizabeth Corkum, known as "Coach Corky," puts it, "this program is going faster than Taylor Swift tickets." She added that many local runners choose the 9+1 program to bypass the lottery's slim chances.

A qualifying time can also guarantee you entry into the marathon. For Huang and Corrigan, women between 18 and 34, that time is 3:13:00 — roughly a 7:22 pace, determined by NYRR .

Another option for gaining entry into the marathon is to apply through one of New York Road Runners' charity partners, which are posted on the organization's website. Corky advises runners to start building relationships with charities as early as possible, even if they can't secure a spot for 2025. Building a personal connection, much like job hunting, can increase the likelihood of being selected in future years.

But as the sport continues to grow, so do the costs. With rising prices across the U.S. and many people facing layoffs, entry fees for marathons in major cities can make the events less accessible for many runners interested in participating in them.

For example, the entry fee for the NYC Marathon now costs $315 for U.S. runners who aren't members of New York Road Runners and $255 for those who are members.

While the NYC Marathon continues to be a major draw, Corky acknowledges that the high cost can be a barrier for some. She recommends exploring other races, which are often more affordable and easier to manage.

"There are plenty of races out there that cost a lot less than the New York City Marathon and logistically be a lot smoother on race day. I personally love destination races, there's nothing more incredible than traveling somewhere and seeing a place in a way we probably wouldn't otherwise," she said.

Majd Al-Waheidi contributed.

Copyright 2025 NPR