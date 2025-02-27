On Friday's Morning Edition, an interview with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Tomorrow on MORNING EDITION, we'll hear from one of the Democrats trying to find their way back into power. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, one of Congress' most high-profile progressives, says she thinks Republicans have begun making mistakes, and her party is resolved to strike back. In a talk with our colleague, Steve Inskeep, the New York lawmaker discusses a Trump administration official who reported her to the Department of Justice.

STEVE INSKEEP, BYLINE: I'm interested if you or your fellow Democrats are at all feeling intimidated or silenced.

ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ: I'm not. I think it's important to call this administration's bluff. I think that this is what authoritarians do. I think this is what kleptocracies do. I believe that this is what corrupt administrations do. They rely on the illusion of power.

MARTIN: Steve also asked why she thinks President Trump appealed to much of the working class that she says she represents. You can hear Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on the radio tomorrow and watch the interview tomorrow on the NPR app.

